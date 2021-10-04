J&K reports 100 new COVID positive cases, no death or mucormycosis

JAMMU, Oct 4: No death or mucormycosis case was reported in the Jammu and Kashmir, where 100 fresh cases of COVID were registered during the past 24 hours.

Officials said 100 new positive cases have been reported— 22 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

Meanwhile, 144 COVID-19 patients recovered– 27 from Jammu Division and 117 from Kashmir Division–, they said.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today.

They said during the last 24 hours, 41,702 COVID tests were conducted. Total no of active positive cases within the UT are 1157 cases— 264 in Jammu Division and 893 in Kashmir Division–, they said.

They said 44 cases were reported in Srinagar, followed by Ganderbal nine, Badgam six, Pulwama and Bandipora five each, Kupwara three, Baramula and Anantnag two each, Kulgam and Shopian one each.(Agencies)