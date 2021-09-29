J&K Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Death In Last 24 Hours

JAMMU, Sept 29: The Government on Wednesday informed that 100 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 24 from Jammu division and 76 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 329320.

Moreover, 132 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 13 from Jammu Division and 119 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 1,30,113 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 112,95,971. It adds that 84.14 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 329320 positive cases, 1388 are Active Positive; 299 in Jammu Division and 1089 in Kashmir Division, 323510 have recovered and 4422 have died; 2173 in Jammu division and 2249 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 14801844 test results available, 329320 samples have tested positive and 14472524 samples have been tested as negative till today. Besides, 46,333 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Till date 3539333 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7104 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1388 in isolation and 463090 in home surveillance. Besides, 3063329 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla reported 09 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 03 cases and Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Ramban reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 08 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Samba reported 01 case and Poonch reported 02 cases while Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

