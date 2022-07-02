J&K records 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, no death

JAMMU, July 2: The Government today informed that 74fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 50from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 455257.

Moreover, 58 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 40 from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 455257 positive cases, 561are Active Positive (399in Jammu Division and 162in Kashmir Division), 449940 have recovered and 4756 have died; 2331 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25788819 test results available, 455257 samples have tested positive and 25333562 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,971COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6595207 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 206 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 561in isolation and 268in home surveillance. Besides, 6589416 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 39 cases, Srinagar reported 20 cases, Ramban and Kathua reported 03cases each, Pulwama, Samba and Udhampur reported 02 cases each, Rajouri, Baramulla and Anantnag reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

