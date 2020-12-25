J&K recommends induction of 28 JKPS officers into IPS

UPSC, MHA, J&K Govt Reps to meet soon

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 25: After several hiccups, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has recommended 28 vacancies to the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) for induction of JKPS officers into the IPS while 13 more posts have been notified for induction later and three will become due next year.

The UPSC is expected to convene meeting shortly involving officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives from Jammu and Kashmir Government including Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh to finalize the inductions.

Official sources told the Excelsior that after all legal hurdles were cleared the Police Headquarters recommended induction of 28 JKPS officers into IPS to the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department which has forwarded the proposal to the UPSC.

However, after the proposal was forwarded, 13 more vacancies of induction of the JKPS officers into the IPS have been notified for which proposal to the UPSC will be sent at a later date. Three more vacancies of induction into IPS will become available next year.

“The 1999 batch of JKPS officers will be eligible for induction into IPS for 28 posts which will be filled initially,” sources said

They added that the years of allotment of IPS to the JKPS cadre officers could start from 2010 and go up depending upon the vacancies available per year. The years of allotment are likely to be finalized in the crucial meeting of UPSC, Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, sources said.

This will be after nearly a decade when the JKPS officers will be inducted into IPS as no inductions have taken place after 2010, sources said, adding this has resulted into stagnation among the JKPS officers who couldn’t be promoted as DIG even after rendering 21 years of services in the Police Department.

Significantly, presently there is not even a single police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police Services in the IPS. All those JKPS officers who were inducted into the IPS have retired barring one but he too was recently posted as members of the Public Services Commission (PSC).

This is so despite the fact that previously there was provision of 50:50 ratio of the IPS officers in Jammu and Kashmir i.e. out of total IPS posted in J&K, 50 had to be Regular Recruits (RR) while 50 others were to be inducted from JKPS into IPS.

However, the ratio was recently reverted to 67:33 by the Central Government at par with other States/Union Territories of India under which 67 percent IPS officers will be Direct Recruits and 33 percent will be promoted to IPS from JKPS Services.

According to sources, with the induction of 28 JKPS officers into the IPS, some stagnation in the cadre will be overcome while induction of 13 more officers after some time will give good representation to local police officers into top hierarchy of the Police Department,

“With the inductions, shortage of police officers in the rank of DIG in Jammu and Kashmir will also overcome as the newly inducted officers will become eligible for posting as DIGs,” sources said, adding that presently only direct recruit IPS officers are holding posts of the DIGs and couple of them are holding additional charge of the posts.