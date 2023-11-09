J&K Raj Bhawan Hosts Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’s Foundation Day Celebration

JAMMU, Nov 9: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan today hosted the celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day at Jammu. Students, Security personnel and the people of the Himalayan state known as ‘Devbhoomi’ living in J&K UT were the special invitees.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion. He paid tributes to the bravehearts and towering personalities of Uttarakhand who inspired generations to selflessly serve the country.

He said the foundation day celebration reflects the bond between people and strengthens the inclusive fabric of our society, unity and national integration.

Uttarakhand is the abode of nation’s real heroes and a home to various spiritual sites, including Char Dhams- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, the Lt Governor said.

This blessed land is the perfect confluence of patriotism, spirituality, nature, culture, crafts, art, yoga and Ayurveda. We are truly proud of its remarkable achievements in various sectors, he added.

A cultural programme depicting the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand was presented on the occasion.