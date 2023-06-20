J&K Raj Bhawan Celebrates West Bengal Statehood Day

Lt Governor paid tributes to Freedom Fighters, greatest luminaries from West Bengal; remembered their significant contributions in nation building

SRINAGAR, Jun 20: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan today celebrated the West Bengal Statehood Day. Students, Security personnel and the people of West Bengal currently living in J&K UT were the special invitees for the cultural programme organized to commemorate the occasion.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha conveyed his hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Statehood Day.

“West Bengal exemplifies the depth, richness, diverse and vibrant Indian cultural traditions. This land of freedom fighters, towering men and women in the field of art, literature and public life has always illumined the country with their contribution and intellectual brilliance,” the Lt Governor said.

One of the greatest luminaries, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore inspired the entire humanity and rekindled the progressive spirit in the society and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s powerful struggle for independence continue to inspire generations, he added.

He said the supreme sacrifice of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had awakened the consciousness of the society and strengthened the spirit of unity in diversity.

Our diversity is source of strength and country’s greatness. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Vitasta is deeply connected to Teesta, the Lt Governor added.

Traditional Folk Dance and musical performances by the artists were organized to celebrate the glorious cultural heritage of West Bengal.