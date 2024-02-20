J&K Raj Bhawan Celebrates Arunachal Pradesh And Mizoram Statehood Day

JAMMU, Feb 20: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan celebrated the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day.

“I pray for the health, happiness and prosperity of the people and rapid development of these states,” the Lt Governor said

He said the celebration of the auspicious occasion will further strengthen the socio-economic and cultural bond shared by Jammu Kashmir with the North Eastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are the symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. The glorious legacy of literature, folk, art, festivals, sports, handicrafts of both the States is the reflection of the unity in diversity of this great nation, the Lt Governor observed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has removed the development gaps and connected the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram with the aspirations of the nation, he said.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to the great personalities of the Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. I am confident that the younger generation will play an important role in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Lt Governor further added.

Security forces Personnel and students from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram living in J&K were the special invitees.