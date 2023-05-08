J&K | Raft Turns Turtle In Chenab River In Reasi, All 13 Rescued

JAMMU, May 8: A raft carrying 13 people turned turtle in Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday after hitting a pillar of a bridge, officials said.

All of them, including five women, fell into the river but were wearing life jackets, they said. A rescue operation was immediately launched by the rafting operators and all 13 persons were rescued safely, they added.

Twenty-four people, after a visit to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori, were on the river in two rafts enjoying the recreational activity when they hit the bridge in Baradari area. ”Mata Vaishnodevi and Lord Shiva saved us. It took over half an hour to rescue us. We went into the water and the strong current took us a long distance, but we held each other’s hand and stayed together,” a woman said. (Agencies)