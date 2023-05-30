J&K | Protests Held Over Targeted Killing Of Man In Terror Attack, Anti-Pak Slogans Raised

Udhampur/Jammu, May 30: Scores of people on Tuesday took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, protesting the targeted killing of a man by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag.

Led by Khayal Sunhal panchayat member Rajesh Kumar, the protesters assembled at Batal Chowk, blocking the Dhar Road and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

“A wave of sorrow spread across Majalta when news of his killing spread in the area. Entire family was dependent on him. The terrorist came on a motorcycle and fired on him as he was a Hindu boy,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the sustenance of the victim’s family, consisting of a blind brother and aged parents. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, Kumar said.

On Monday, the man was shot dead when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Anantnag.

The worker, identified as Deepu Kumar (27) from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area. Police said the circus camp had security protection.

According to police, the victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm.

The worker was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Police said a case has been registered and they have intensified the search for the killers. (Agencies)