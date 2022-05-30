J&K Police Working To Prevent Youth Joining Militancy: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it is working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local youth from joining militancy.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said that the police are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent the local youth from joining militant ranks and those trying to lure the youth towards militancy are being booked.

“We are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local militant recruitment. Support of parents is very must. Parents have played a vital role in bringing a large number of youth back from militancy.

“We are also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance,” the IGP said.

Referring to Sunday’s encounter in Pulwama district, the IGP said that the two slain militants were local residents and affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit.

“Identified as Saqib and Abid, the slain militants were involved in the killing of police constable, Reyaz Ahmed on May 13 in Gudoora village of Pulwama district,” he said. (Agencies)