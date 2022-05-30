Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Awantipora

SRINAGAR, May 30: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday evening.

“Encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama including the killer of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter took place in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped. (Agencies)