J&K Police To “Approach” Interpol To Nab 36 Terrorists Of Kishtwar Origin Operating From PoJK, Pak

Jammu, June 5: Determined to dismantle the ecosystem of terror, the Jammu and Kashmir Police may soon “approach” the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) to apprehend 36 hardcore terrorists hailing from Kishtwar district representing different terrorist outfits and are presently operating from the Pakistan or the Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Police sources said that 36 hardcore terrorists of different outfits from Kishtwar district, are already identified, who exfiltrated to the Pakistan or the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in mid 90s.

“A list of all identified terrorists is ready while non-bailable warrants are also obtained against them,” sources said, stating that efforts are on to get them arrested with the help of Interpol.

“The terrorists, who have fled away to Pakistan or to PoJK, are provoking and radicalising the youth in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban region to engage them into terrorist related activities,” sources added.

“The Security Forces along with Police are on high alert after getting information about the activities being carried out by Mohammad Amin Bhatt alias Khubaib of Doda, currently in Pakistan,” sources stated.

They said that Bhatt, a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in 1997 went to Pakistan and carrying out activities in these hilly terrains and misleading youth, adding, “When Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban was declared terrorism-free, Bhatt was tasked by the Pakistan to revive terrorist related activities in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur etc and he started instigating the youth using his network.”

It is learnt that many terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen had fled to Pakistan when the terrorism was on high in Jammu and Kashmir in 90s.

“Along with Khubaib, 36 such terrorists, (all from Kishtwar) district, are identified who are running the network from Pakistan. They are not only sowing the seeds of radicalisation among youth but also inciting them for anti-national activities,” sources added.

“The properties of the terrorists who fled to Pakistan have been identified and further action will be taken as per the law,” sources said.

“The help of Interpol will be taken to arrest identified terrorists to bring them to India. Moreover, J&K Police, Army and other sister concern agencies are ensuring that no terrorist activities take place these belts and youth is also being counselled through different events like sports, skill development programmes, educational and promotional events, tours and many such plans so that they can be prevented from adopting the wrong path,” they said.

In October last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his address at the closing session, of Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, organized in New Delhi during the 75th year of India’s independence had said that terrorism is a global problem and it is very appropriate that it is the first and most important of the seven global policing goals of Interpol for the period 2020-2025.

India is one of the oldest members of Interpol. It joined Interpol in 1949, Shah said.

India is committed to working with Interpol to fight all forms of terrorism and to provide technical assistance and human resources, said Shah.