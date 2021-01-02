J&K Police solved theft case, accused arrested, stolen property worth lacs recovered

SRINAGAR: On 24.12.2020 Police Post Bemina received a written complaint from one Danish Farooq S/O. Farooq Ahmad Dar R/o. Hamdania colony Bemina, Srinagar, proprietor of a Copper shop in Zehra Complex located at Hamdania Colony Bemina & stated therein that on the intervening night of 23/24-12-2020, theft has happened in his shop, as thieves have broken the shutter of the shop and stolen the copper utensils worth lacs.

On this information a case FIR No. 270/2020 U/S 457, 380 IPC was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was taken up .

During investigation, police inspected scene of occurrence & completed all legal formalities, obtained CCTV footage of the incident from the said shop and of adjacent area. During analysis of the CCTV footage and technical data, some suspects were identified.

The suspects were called to PS for questioning, lastly on the basis of technical information, one suspect was zeroed and apprehended alongwith other four accomplices & while questioning they disclosed their involvement in the said crime & on their disclosure the stolen copper utensils worth lacs were recovered from Lasjan area.

The case has been worked out by Srinagar Police under the supervision of SP West Shri Shahzad Salaria-JKPS, the team of West Zone Police comprising of SDPO West Shri Muzaffar Jan, SHO PS Parimpora Insp Zaffer Iqbal, Insp Majid and DO Bemina SI Sheikh Aadil played a vital role during the investigation of the case.

Within 20 days, subdivision west has worked out the second theft case and recovered stolen property worth 19 lacs.

Pertinent to mention that most of the area is under CCTV surveillance. Local market Associations cooperated in installing CCTVs cameras at their business units as requested during various Police Public meetings held by the Subdivision to which they responded positively & consequently theft cases in the area have declined & has instilled a sense of security among the traders. Srinagar Police has always maintained that the cooperation of public must to curb social evils.