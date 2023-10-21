J&K Police Rendering Yeoman Service To Nation: Jammu IGP

Jammu, Oct 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been rendering yeoman service to the nation and the society under most hostile, difficult and challenging circumstances at the cost of their personal safety and comfort, Inspector General of Police Anand Jain said on Saturday.

Rich tributes were paid to the slain police and paramilitary personnel on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, which was observed across the Jammu region on Saturday.

The day is observed every year in the memory and honour of Sub Inspector Karam Singh and his 10 bravehearts from the CRPF who laid down their lives in the service of the nation on this day in 1959 while holding an attack by the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

In Jammu, Jain, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu Zone, took the salute of the commemoration day parade and paid tributes to the 189 personnel, including police and paramilitary jawans, who laid down their lives across the country in 2022-23.

Jain also interacted with the next of kin of fallen policemen at the Police Headquarters, Gulshan Ground, and assured full support and timely action on the requests submitted by them.

The officials said impressive functions were organised in all 10 districts of Jammu where a large number of senior police officers, retired police personnel, the family members of fallen policemen and civil society members participated.

They said a blood donation camp was also organised on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying function was held at the Police Martyrs Memorial at Railway Station where tributes were paid to all the martyrs.

The family members of the police personnel and the civil society later assembled at the venue to light candles and paid tributes to the martyrs. (Agencies)