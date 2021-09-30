J&K police organizing Run for Peace on October 17 in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 30: Jammu and Kashmir police is organizing “ Run for Peace” Kashmir Marathon on October 17 under its Civil Action Programme (CAP) in Srinagar.

A police spokesman said Thursday afternoon that the event is being organized under the patronage of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh as a part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Maahaotsav.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed SJM Gillani is the Chairman of this event and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar is its Organizing Secretary.

He said various committees have been constituted for making the event a great success in all respect.

Mr Gillani discussed all the activities of the event with the members of designated committees and officials today at Conference Hall of Armed Police Headquarters Srinagar to chalk-out the preparations for the event.

Various other sensitive issues connected with the event including security on all the involved routes, traffic regulation and medical facilities were also discussed threadbare during the meeting. Enroute arrangements and area wise responsibilities were also briefed minutely on the occasion.

Earlier, Syed Sajad Hussain Pvivate Secretary to ADGP Armed, having additional charge of Deputy SP Sports APHQ briefed the meeting through a visual presentation about all the activities to be carried out during the event. He enlightened the meeting about all the routes and arrangements proposed for the event.

Mr Gilani apprised the house that the event is organized for the people of all walks of life, adding that it is an “open for all” event. He advised that vast publicity should be made to ensure participation of one and all.

The various events which are scheduled to be held during Kashmir Marathon “Run for Peace” on October 17 at Police Golf Course Boulevard Road Srinagar included 21 Kms Half Marathon (Men), 21 Kms Half Marathon (for Police/ Army/ CAPF Personnel), 10 Kms Road Race (Open for Boys above 14 years), 10 Kms Road Race (Open for Girls above 14 years), 5 Kms Road Race (Sub- Junior Boys Under 14 Years) and 4 Kms Road Race (Sub-Junior Girls under 14 years), 2 Kms Road Race for specially challenged (Boys/ Girls), 4 Kms Run for Fun (Open for All Senior Citizens/ Children) and 4 Kms Run for Fun for Senior Citizen and Children.

During the meeting it was also announced that four registration counters shall be established at Srinagar with effect from October 10 2021 at SDPO Office Nehru Park, Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar, SK Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar and Kashmir University Srinagar. Athlete shall collect and deposit their registration forms at these registration counters. SSP APCR Kashmir has also been asked to liaise AIG (W) PHQ for creation of link for online registration.

The participants shall have to assemble at the venue on 0545 hours for scrutiny and distribution of Chest Nos and T-Shirts from 0600 hours to 0630 hours. The Half Marathon Men 21 Kms shall be flagged-off at 0645 hours followed by other categories within a gap of 2 to 3 minutes one after another. (Agencies)