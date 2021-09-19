J&K Police organises ‘Pedal for Peace’ cycling event in Srinagar

Srinagar , Sept 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a cycle race in Srinagar on Sunday morning, to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to stay away from drugs and other anti-social activities.

“Every year in Srinagar this ‘Pedal for Peace’ event is organised by J&K police on behalf of the department. People from all age groups are participating in this event and I believe events related to sports are not only beneficial for health but also promotes brotherhood”, Dilbagh Singh, DGP J&K Police said.

He also added, “A prize distribution ceremony has been organised which is divided into seven different categories along with consolation prize for children”.

The motive of this race is to boost cycling in Kashmir among youngsters so that they take up cycling to boost physical fitness.

“I want to appeal to the government that these kind of activities should be organised so that the youths stay away from drugs and bad activities. I am really grateful to the J&K ploice department for organising this event”, Umar Rashid, a participant of the race.

The cycle race began from Lalit Ghat Dal lake to Nishat and participants cycled back with both boys and girls displaying great enthusiasm. (Agencies)