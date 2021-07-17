J&K Police, NIA joint training programme concludes

SRINAGAR: A week-long joint training programme on capacity building of the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded here on Saturday, an official said.

The aim of the programme was to enhance the skills of investigating officers and make them experts in handling a variety of cases, he added.

The programme was conducted at the police headquarters here, with a valedictory session being chaired by Additional Director General of Police (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, the spokesperson said.

IG (Investigation), NIA, Gyanendra Kumar Verma, DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Amit Kumar, DIG (Trainings), NIA HQ, Dr Sanjukta Parasor, and other gazetted and non-gazetted investigating officers who participated in the week-long programme attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Rana expressed said the programme turned out to be successful.

“I firmly believe that the trainee participants have got enriched by interacting with the NIA officers and faculty,” he said.

Rana thanked the NIA headquarters and its officers for making this training programme a success and expressed hope that the collaboration between the J-K Police and the agency will continue in organising such programmes in the future.

He informed that another batch of investigating officers would be trained in the next such programme and one will be held in Jammu soon.

IG Verma thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Police for providing the opportunity of organising the joint training programme.

The training programme covered issues on important provisions of the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act in relation to UAPA.

Participants were trained in evidence collection, recovery and preservation of evidence, especially electronic evidences, importance of proper documentation in investigations, scene of crime management, court craft and intelligence collection during investigation, the spokesman said. (Agency)