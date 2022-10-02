J&K Police make arrests in Udhampur in connection with recent twin bus blasts: Report

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a few people from the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, in connection with the recent twin bus blasts.

Two people were injured in the twin explosions in two busses in Udhampur district on September 28 and 29. While the first explosion occurred in a bus JK14D-6857 parked near a petrol pump at Domail area at around 10: 30 pm on September 28 the second explosion occurred in a bus parked inside Udhampur Bus Stand at around 6 am the next day. Both the busses reached Udhampur from a common place—Ramnagar.