J&K Police Honours Parents Of Para Archer Sheetal Devi For Gold Medal Triumph At Para Asian Games

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday honoured parents of Para archer Sheetal for her gold medal feat at Para Asian Games at their residence in Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, as per official handout, paid a visit to the residence of Sheetal Devi, a remarkable athlete who recently clinched gold medal at the prestigious Para Asian Games.

The visit served as a gesture of recognition and appreciation for Sheetal Devi’s outstanding achievement.

The handout read that Sheetal Devi, a dedicated and exceptionally talented para-athlete, brought immense pride to India by securing gold medals in the Para Asian Games.

Her dedication, hard work and exceptional sportsmanship have been an inspiration to the community and a testament to the indomitable spirit of Kishtwar.

During his visit he expressed his congratulations to Sheetal Devi’s parents, recognizing their unwavering support and encouragement that played a significant role in her journey to success.

He commended Sheetal Devi’s resilience and determination, highlighting her as a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and passion.

The visit of SSP underscored the commitment of the Kishtwar Police Department to celebrate and honor local talent, he said adding that it was a moment of pride and celebration for the entire community, emphasizing the importance of sports and the potential it holds in empowering individuals and communities.

Poswal further said that recognition not only celebrates the achievements of Sheetal Devi but also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring athletes in Kishtwar and beyond.

It showcases that with hard work, determination, and unwavering support, individuals can overcome challenges and achieve greatness, he added.