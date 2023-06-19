J&K Police Have Successfully Dealt With Challenges Of Terrorism, Law And Order, Modernisation: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that police have successfully dealt with the challenges of terrorism, law and order and modernsiation and the forces through its internal security management is ensuring that a common citizen lives in without fear.

Addressing a gathering on the culmination of Jashn-e-Dal event at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here, LG Sinha, said that people of Kashmir are living in a peaceful atmosphere at present due to the successful internal security management. “J&K police have successfully dealt with the challenges of terrorism, law and order and modernization,” he said, adding that through its civic action programs that include Pedal for Peace and Jashn-e-Dal, people participated in scores of sports related events and choose their future in various sports related fields.

The LG said that more than 700 sportsmen took part in the Jashn-e-Dal program. “Dal lake is not just a lake but pride of people. Those who have taken part in cleaning it should continue their work so that the Lake is cleaned to the core,” he said. The Youth Services Sports Department has done a commendable job. “Last year, 60 lakh youth participated in various sports related activities in J&K. There is hardly any district where sports activities or a big tournament is not held every day,” he said.

The LG said the administration has upgraded the sports infrastructure across J&K. “Two international stadiums are in Jammu and Kashmir regions. There are volleyball and football turfs besides multi-purpose sports facilities in every district and panchayat,” he said. He said that Srinagar has got a new identity and there is a discussion going on that Delhi should follow Srinagar model as far as development and res-structuring is concerned. (KNO)