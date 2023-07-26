J&K Police Freezes Bank Accounts Of Notorious Drug Peddler In Bandipora

SRINAGAR, Jul 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has freezed the bank savings and seized a vehicle of a notorious drug peddler in Bandipora, a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police read.

The Police has frozen the bank savings of Rs 3,97,604 and seized one auto load carrier bearing registration No. JK15B-4455, valued at about Rs 3,18,000, belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Samad Khan, resident of Asham Hajin under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the press statement read.

During investigation, it came to light that all these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs, it further mentioned.

It also added that the general public have appreciated the action taken by Bandipora police in safeguarding them from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking. (AGENCIES)