J&K police chief rewards 3 CRPF personnel for saving life of lady

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh Thursday rewarded three CRPF personnel in recognition of their efforts of saving a lady who tried to end her life on 31st of last month at Budshah Bridge in Srinagar.

The DGP J&K, presented Commendation Certificates Class 1 to Inspector, Gopi Lal, SI/GD, Mohan Lal, and HC/GD, Radhesh Kumar of 132 Bn of CRPF, alongwith a cheque of Rupees 10,000. The cheque was received by the CO of the Battalion T. H. Khan.

The DGP while appreciating the efforts of the CRPF said that such acts further strengthen the people friendly image of security forces and have a positive impact in the society. The DGP said that besides ensuring peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, our prime duty is to extend helping hand to our people as and when required.

The Commandant CRPF 132 Bn T.H Khan thanked the DGP for recognizing the good work of CRPF personnel and said that this gesture would act as morale boosting for CRPF personnel.

As has been reported earlier, on 31st May’2021 at around 11:15 am, prompt action by joint forces deployed at Budshah Bridge saved life of a lady. The lady was about to jump into the river Jehelum. Sensing this, CRPF personnel, SI/GD Mohan Lal of CRPF 132 BT, D coy caught hold of her and called for help. Other personnel of CRPF, JKP and JKAP deployed there quickly joined him to save the lady.

The party later brought her to PS Maisuma where she was counseled and handed over to her family. (AGENCY)