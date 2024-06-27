J&K Police Attach Properties Belonging To 5 Pakistan-Based Terror Handlers In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

BARAMULLA, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Baramulla.

Police in Baramulla after obtaining the attachment order passed by Baramulla Court attached properties which included nine Kanals of land.

The five terror handlers based in Pakistan have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Ab Rehman Bhat and Ab Rashid Lone.

The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and has been linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.

The properties were attached during an investigation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Further probe into the matter is underway.