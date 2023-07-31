Remove Tinted Films From Glasses Of Vehicles: J&K Police To Vehicle Owners

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday asked all vehicle owners to remove tinted films from the glasses of their vehicles, officials said.

“No film of any transparency is allowed at all”, a police tweet said.

Police instructed all vehicle owners to remove the tinted films from all glasses, failing which vehicle will be seized and legal action would be taken.

“All vehicle owners are instructed to immediately remove tinted films from all glasses, failing which vehicle will be seized & legal action will follow. No film of any transparency is allowed at all as per Hon’ble Supreme Court judgment in Writ Petition (civil) no 265 of 2011”, the police said.