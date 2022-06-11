J&K Police Arrests YouTuber Faisal Wani For Uploading Beheading Video Of Nupur Sharma

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR, June 11: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani on Saturday for uploading a video where he enacted the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Earlier this week, a video posted on his channel showed the bare-bodied YouTuber wielding a sword and later beheading a photo of the former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The video went viral and received massive backlash amid the ongoing controversy. Later, the graphic video was deleted from Wani’s channel. (Agencies)

