J&K | Police Arrests Two Eve Teasers In Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 6: Police arrested two Eve teasers for allegedly harassing a girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The accused have been identified as Aqib Salam Bhat alias Ponty and Yasir Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Fatehpora Baramulla, who allegedly molested a girl at Zanana Park Khawajabagh and fled from the spot after committing the crime, police said on Thursday.

Police said police station Baramullla received a written complaint from one person (name withheld) that the duo molested one girl (name withheld) at Zanana Park.

Acting upon the complaint, Police registered a case under relevant sections in Police Station Baramulla, and an investigation was started. After strenuous efforts, both Eve teasers were arrested and taken into custody immediately.

Further investigation of the case is going on, police added. (Agencies)