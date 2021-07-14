Absconder arrested after 15 years in J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police has apprehended a former terrorist who had been absconding for the last 15 years in the Kishtwar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Batt said here on Wednesday.

Mr Batt said that the arrested accused, identified as Ghulam Hassan of Pahalgam, Sigdi, Tehsil, Mugalmaidan Kishtwar, was wanted in different cases registered at Police Station Chatroo.

Acting swiftly on information received, a special police team was constituted led by Inspector, Sandeep Singh under supervision of Dy. SP Hqrs Devinder Singh Bandral and raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder.

The SSP also appreciated the police party for alertness and swift action. (Agency)