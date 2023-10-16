J&K Police Arrest Two For Allegedly Stabbing Youth

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two persons who allegedly stabbed a youth in Srinagar.

Police identified the accused as Umer Fayaz, a resident of Ikhrajpora, and Imran Mushtaq Wani, of Jawahar Nagar, who stabbed a youth on October 14 at Jawahar Nagar Srinagar.

Both the accused have been arrested, and the weapon of offense was also recovered, police said.

“During the investigation of FIR no. 45/2023 of Rajbagh PS, two accused, namely Umer Fayaz Sheikh S/o Fayaz Sheikh of Ikhrajpora and Imran Mushtaq Wani S/o Mushtaq Wani of Jawahar Nagar, were arrested for stabbing a youth in Jawahar Nagar on October 14, 2023. Weapon of offense also recovered”, Srinagar police said on X.