J&K people got benefit of Central laws after abrogation of Article 370: Meghwal

‘Govt thinking to order probe into Mookherjee’s mysterious death’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 29: Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal while terming the death of founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee in Srinagar jail in 1953 mystery said that Government will think about ordering a probe into the same.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of an election rally held at Hiranagar in support of BJP candidate, Vijay Sharma today, Meghwal while answering a question of a reporter in this regard said that like you the demand in this regard has come from various quarters and Government will think about ordering a probe into the matter.

Meghwal said that earlier the demand was raised during the 1953 by the BJS leaders, relatives and family members of Dr Mookherjee but the then Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru averted it.

Earlier addressing the rally he allayed the fears that BJP is going to change the Constitution or do away with the reservations as alleged by opposition parties. He said Congress has been exposed on this issue after its leader Rahul Gandhi made a statement in US on reservations.

Meghwal said it was the Congress who amended Constitution number of times. “The Nehru during his rule brought such rules which suited him and his party and he did not care for the nation and people’’. The Article 370 and 35-A was incorporated by Congress and Nehru despite the fact that these controversial Articles were barriers in the progress and prosperity of people of J&K.

Meghwal while turning tables on Congress said many laws were incorporated by party for its own benefits and appeasement of the National Conference (NC) leaders. He said soon after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, Union Government implemented all Central laws in J&K which were in the larger interests of the people of the UT.

The Modi Government also replaced some laws and removed those laws which had become obsolete, he said. This way he gave a relief to common people of J&K, he added.

Maintaining that the agenda of BJP Government is development of the UT of J&K, he said there was a drastic change in the UT after the annulations of Article 370 and a record number of 2.5 crore tourists visited Kashmir. It only happened after Modi Government brought normalcy in Valley.

Asking people not to pay any attention to malicious and baseless propaganda of Congress and other parties, he said they are again trying to hoodwink and mislead the people. Their propaganda is nothing but an election stunt, he added.

He appealed the people to vote for BJP candidate, Vijay Sharma who has been in public service for decades together. He said vote for BJP is vote for peace and prosperity.

Vijay Sharma, while addressing the rally said he will strive hard to come to the expectation of the people of the area and development of the constituency.