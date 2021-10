Street hawker shot dead by militants in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 5: A street hawker has been shot dead by militants in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. This is the second militant attack on civilians in Srinagar.

The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where militants fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor in Srinagar. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

A search operation is underway by police to nab the militants. (Agencies)