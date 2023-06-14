J&K | Narco-Terror Module Busted In Rajouri-Poonch Range, Eight Arrested

JAMMU, June 14: Security forces have busted major narco-terror modules in Rajouri-Poonch range in Jammu by arresting eight persons in past two weeks, officials said.

ADGP Jammu, in a tweet, said that the police and other security forces in Rajouri-Poonch range cracked major narco-terror modules with the recovery of 44.47 Kg Heroin and some weapons including one AK 47 Rifle, two Pistols, eight Grenades and 13.2 lakhs cash. “Eight accused arrested in past two weeks, ” the ADGP said.