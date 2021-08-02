J&K: Mughal road closed due to landslides

SRINAGAR, August 2: The historic 86-km-long Mughal road was closed on Monday due to landslides, triggered by heavy rain, traffic police said.

A traffic police official said heavy rains triggered a massive landslide at Poshana, forcing closure of the road for vehicular traffic, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The district administration has pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to restore traffic on the road, which is considered alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

He said traffic will be restored only after receiving green signal from the district officials and traffic police personnel posted at different places. (Agencies)