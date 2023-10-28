J&K | Missing Sopore SPO Traced In Srinagar

J&K | Missing SopSRINAGAR, Oct 28: A Special Police Officer (SPO), who had gone missing from his home in Duroo area of Sopore, has been traced and brought back to his hometown, officials on Saturday said.

An official said that Tahir Ahmed Dar had gone missing from his home two days ago.

He said that the cop was traced to Srinagar last evening and was brought back to his hometown.

“After legal formalities, he will be handed over to his family,” he said. (KNO)ore SPO Traced In Srinagar