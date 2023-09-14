J&K | ‘Missing Handwara Trio Traced In Chennai’

SRINAGAR, Sep 14: Three school going children who had gone missing from Handwara last Monday have been traced from Chennai in south India’s Tamil Nadu State.

Three minor boys namely Nazim Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ahmad Lone of Phalmarg, Faizan Hameed Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir of Kalmoona and Uzair Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar of Chammpora.

“After looking for every possible place, the trio couldn’t be located until information was received from Chennai in Tamil Nadu about their presence”, said an official source.

Confirming the receipt of information about the sighting of the trio in Chennai, a police official said that they are in continuous touch with the authorities there to ensure all the three boys are brought back and reunited with their families at an earliest. (Agencies)