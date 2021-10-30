J&K: Man killed in Ramban accident

JAMMU, Oct 30: Driver of a car was killed when his vehicle plunged into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday.

Police said the accident took place early in the day near BDO office morh at Ramsoo when a rashly driven car on way from Jammu to Kashmir, skidded off from the road and fell into the gorge.

The driver was identified as Aqeel Ahmad Shaw, a resident of Khawajabag, Baramulla. (Agencies)