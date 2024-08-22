J&K | Machail Mata Yatra Crosses Two Lakh Pilgrim Milestone

KISHTWAR, Aug 22: The revered 45-day Annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2024, which commenced on 25th July 2024, has witnessed an overwhelming participation, surpassing the 2 lakh milestone by 21st August 2024.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

This year’s Yatra has been marked by a remarkable turnout, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of the pilgrimage.

Under the exceptional leadership of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Administration has been commended for its comprehensive arrangements, ensuring a seamless experience for all pilgrims.

The efforts of the District Administration Kishtwar spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, JKAS, have been pivotal in meticulously organizing the pilgrimage, in collaboration with local authorities.

On 21st August 2024, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar paid a visit to Machail, offering prayers at the revered Shree Chandi Mata Darbar for the peace and prosperity of the people of Kishtwar. During his visit, he conducted a thorough review of the arrangements made by the district administration for the convenience of the pilgrims attending the Yatra.

The security arrangements, overseen by SSP Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom have been robust, ensuring the safety of all pilgrims enroute.

The enhanced facilities have been widely appreciated by the devotees, who have expressed their satisfaction with the administration’s efforts.

Significant improvements this year include the extension of the road up to Chashoti, reducing the trekking distance and making the journey less strenuous. The availability of 4G connectivity, helicopter services, and online registration has further streamlined the pilgrimage, allowing devotees to focus on their spiritual journey with ease.

The district administration has prioritized the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims by providing clean and hygienic accommodation facilities. The Yatri Bhawan and Sapphire Guest House at Gulabgarh, along with the Yatri Sarai, various tent accommodations, and local stay houses near the Chandi Mata Bhawan in Machail, have been well-equipped to meet the needs of the devotees.

The administration has also ensured the availability of clean bathrooms, food/ langars by devotees, Medical booths and other essential services.

The administration has appealed to all Yatris to adhere to the guidelines and stay informed by visiting the official website for online registration and updated information.

To ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, the Deputy Commissioner has urged pilgrims to carry their Aadhar cards and follow the new timing guidelines as issued on the website.

The district administration remains committed to providing a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Shree Machail Yatra 2024.