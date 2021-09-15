J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha pay tributes to Bharat Ratna Visvesvaraya

Srinagar, Sep 15: Paying tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday greeted engineering fraternity on the occasion of “ Engineering Day”.

In a tweet on official Twitter handle of LG, Mr Sinha said “ My tribute to Father of Indian Engineering, Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary. Greetings to the Engineering fraternity on the occasion of Engineers’ Day”.

Paying tributes to the Father of Indian Engineering, Bharat Ratna, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the Lt Governor said that Engineers are the architect of modern world, who transform ideas into reality.

The vision and dedication of Sir M Visvesvaraya, continues to inspire new generation of engineers to contribute to the ever-changing world through cutting-edge innovations, which can transform lives of the people. We should always remember the contribution of pioneers of science and engineering who laid the foundation of modern India, Lt Governor said in a statement.

“It is high time we realized the significance of modern education, the study of science and engineering, and promotion of scientific temper among students”, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his undeterred resolve is pushing for a new India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I call upon the Engineering fraternity to rise to the call of the Prime Minister and steer our nation to become self-reliant, Mr Sinha said. (Agencies)