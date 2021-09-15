Three militants, about 15 OGWs active in J&K’s Srinagar: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Sep 15: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that there are three militants and about 15 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) active in Srinagar city who will be either arrested or killed in encounters.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a sports function in Srinagar this afternoon, Mr Kumar said in August last year there was Zero presence of militants in Srinagar. However, in the first week of October Abbas Sheikh shifted from Kulgam to Srinagar and seven more militants joined him here.

He said five militants have been killed in different encounters and three are still alive. There are also ten to 15 OGWs working for militants in Srinagar.

We are after them and they will be arrested or killed in encounter if they do not surrender, Mr Kumar said.

About recent attack in Khanyar in which a police Sub Inspector was killed, the IGP said it was a cowardly act. Militants are attacking from behind and running away, he said. This is not a hit and run but a cowardly act, the IGP said similar attacks was carried out by militant in Barzulla. There is nothing to worry as we are after them.

About the sudden increase in grenade attacks, Mr Kumar said he was in Delhi for some work for three days so he was not aware of it. Let me meet the officers, he said. (Agencies)