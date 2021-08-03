J&K: LMV traffic to resume on repaired Birhan Bridge from today

JAMMU, August 3: Traffic, particularly the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), will be allowed on the repaired Birhan Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

“The bridge is ready to facilitate traffic after repair but initially only for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and the mini-buses operating on the route passing through this connectivity,” Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur said.

She said that the connectivity will be thrown open by late afternoon.

The Army has constructed the damaged Birhan Bridge—a critical connection on the main arterial road in Udhampur.

Defence Spokesperson said that the bridge was severely damaged due to monsoon, resulting in stoppage of its use even by pedestrians, causing severe inconvenience to all.

“On July 28, an on-site meeting by DC and senior officers of Udhampur Garrison was held and a roadmap to repair the bridge with assistance of the Army was worked out,” the spokesperson added.

However, a successful trial run was also conducted on the bridge this morning.

“Indian Army and Northern Command are always at the forefront and committed for the safety and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir both during peace and war,” he said. (Agencies)