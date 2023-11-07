J&K: LG Sinha, M’rashtra CM Shinde Unveil Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was also present during the function.

“I congratulate ‘Amhi Punekar’ and 41RR of the Indian Army for their historic initiative. Great Shivaji’s statue will be a source of inspiration for people & army’s Bravehearts”, LG said on X.

” The great warrior and founder of Swarajya, Shivaji was also the fountainhead of high standard of morality, right conduct and respect of all religions and sects. He was a born leader, who scripted a new history of India through his mesmerizing victory against the enemy, ” he said.

“By unleashing his military genius and moral force, Shivaji mobilized millions of Indians and achieved sovereignty for the Maratha empire,” he added.

His universal and eternal values continue to be relevant today and guiding us on the path of social equality and peaceful co-existence, LG stated.