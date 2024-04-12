J&K | LG Sinha Greets People On Baisakhi

Jammu, Apr 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Baisakhi.

In his message, the Lt Governor said: “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi.

It is an occasion to celebrate the hard work of our farmers and to honour their invaluable contribution in nation building. Baisakhi marks the foundation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, the tenth Guru, who transformed the Sikhs into a family of Saint-Soldier. Guruji’s message of selfless service, truthfulness, sacrifice, equality and universal love is an abiding source of inspiration for all of us. On this Baisakhi, let us resolve to follow the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.

May the festival of Baisakhi this year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all”.