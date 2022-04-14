J&K LG Sinha greets people on Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti

JAMMU, Apr 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted people on Thursday on the occasion of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti.

In a message, Sinha said the harvest festival of Baisakhi is a celebration of hard work of farmers and marks a new beginning for the future.

”May the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi instil in us the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat’ and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” the Lt Governor added.

On Mahavir Jayanti, he said Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and teachings inspire everyone to lead a life of compassion, truth, humility and non-violence.

”Let us, on this day, resolve to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings which are of eternal relevance,” he added.

He also paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

Ambedkar always strived for a society based on justice, universal brotherhood and equality, he said, adding, ”Let us today re-affirm our commitment to the noble values and ideals that were so dear to Babasaheb. His vision and values would continue to inspire the spirit of our society.’ (Agencies)