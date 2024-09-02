J&K | LG Sinha Flags Off Mountaineering Expedition Of Six Peaks

SRINAGAR, Sep 2: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged of a mountaineering expedition of six peaks in Srinagar.

In a post on X, office of LG J&K, that this is exceptional feat by the mountaineers, manifesting courage, determination & dedication to goals.

“Attended flag-in ceremony of triumphant mountaineering expedition of 06 peaks above 20,000 feet, accomplished by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports, Pahalgam.

This is exceptional feat by our mountaineers, manifesting courage, determination & dedication to goals,” it said. (KNO)