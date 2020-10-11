J&K LG reviews NHPC projects

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday took a comprehensive review of the status of various projects of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

He said the review was taken in a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here.

With the intervention of the Lt Governor, modalities have been finalised for the upcoming 850 MW new joint venture Ratle project which will augment the existing power generation capacity in the region, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)