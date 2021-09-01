J&K LG pays tributes to Swami Prabhupada

Srinagar, Sep 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to A C Bhativedanta Swami Prabhupada on his birth anniversary.

Mr Sinha said Swami Prabhupada devoted his life to social and spiritual uplift of mankind and his divine thoughts, spiritual wisdom will continue to guide the humanity.

In a tweet on official twitter handle of Lt Governor, Mr Sinha said, ”Humble tribute to Shri A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada ji on his birth anniversary. A spiritual leader & the founder of ISKCON, Swami ji devoted his life to social & spiritual upliftment of mankind.His divine thoughts, spiritual wisdom will continue to guide the humanity”. (Agencies)