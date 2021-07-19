J&K LG pays tributes to freedom fighter Mangal Pandey

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter Managl Pandey on his birth anniversary.

Mr Sinha said Pandey was the symbol of indomitable courage, patriotism who played a key role in India’s freedom struggle against Britishers.

In a tweet on official Twitter profile of the Lt Governor, Mr Sinha said, ”Tributes to great freedom fighter,Sh Mangal Pandey ji on his birth anniversary.

His valour, commitment to the nation will continue to inspire future generations”.

Born on this day in 1827 in Nagwa, a village of upper Ballia district, now in Uttar Pradesh, Pandey was hanged to death on April 8, 1857 at the age of 29 for challenging the British rule. (Agency)