J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Visits Guwahati, Offers Prayers At Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Guwahati on Sunday, an official said.

During the day-long trip, Sinha visited the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills and offered prayers.

The temple management committee’s Himadri Sarma and Gyan Nath Sarma greeted Sinha with a ‘gamosa’ and a memento.

The LG expressed his gratitude towards the temple authorities for helping him seek the blessings of the goddess.

He said he feels a divine presence every time he visits the temple.

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in three phases, starting on September 18.