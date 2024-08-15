SRINAGAR, Aug 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, hosted an ‘At Home’ reception on the 78th Independence Day today.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor interacted with the family members of martyrs, freedom fighters, ex-Servicemen, achievers and citizens of the Union Territory and exchanged Independence Day greetings.
J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Hosts ‘At Home’ On The 78th Independence Day
SRINAGAR, Aug 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, hosted an ‘At Home’ reception on the 78th Independence Day today.