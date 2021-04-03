J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Governor Kerala Arif Muhammad Khan inaugurate 2-day Tulip Festival

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan Saturday jointly inaugurated the two-day Tulip festival at the Tulip garden.

Hundreds of people including dignitaries from various parts of India, top officials of police, administration and the tourism department besides a large number of tourists are present in the garden. Tourism department has organized a series of musical and cultural shows to enthrall the audience in the garden, officials said.

LG Sinha and Kerala Governor Khan inaugurated the Tulip festival by cutting the ribbon and lighting a candle. Earlier, LG Sinha laid the foundation stone of Ornamental Cherry Theme Garden in the rear side of the garden. At least 15 lakh Tulip bulbs are in full bloom at Asia’s largest Tulip garden spread over 35 acres of land.