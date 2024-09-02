J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Katra

LG Sinha Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 5 Lakh For NoKs of deceased

Srinagar, Sept 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives of the pilgrims due to the unfortunate incident of shooting stones on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track.

The Lt Governor has also approved an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to be given to each of the next of kin of the deceased and other assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected families.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “Extremely pained to learn about the loss of precious lives of pilgrims due to the unfortunate incident of shooting stones on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track, today. My deepest condolences to bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the District Administration Reasi to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected families and ensure best care for the injured”.